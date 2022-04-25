Judge Finds Trump in Contempt in Legal Fight with NY AG

Judge Finds Trump in Contempt in Legal Fight with NY AG

FILE PHOTO: WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump walks away after greeting onlookers as he returns to the White House after attending the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Earlier today the Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee about a whistleblower complaint reportedly based on U.S. President Donald Trump pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate leading Democrats as “a favor” to him during a recent phone conversation. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Judge Finds Trump in Contempt in Legal Fight with NY AG

By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents. Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated "witch hunt." Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

"Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously," Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein Killed In The Line Of Duty

New York Fire Department Firefighters Timothy Klein was killed in the line of duty on April 24, 2022, while battling a fire in Brooklyn. FDNY members salute Firefighter Timothy Klein during his dignified transfer.

12 Actors Who Did Crazy Things To Get Into Character

These actors stopped at nothing to transform into their onscreen roles.

Top 9 Corrupt New York Politicians

The resignation of New York Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin is the latest in a long line of political corruption in New York State. Over the past two decades, we here in New York have elected more than 30 current or former politicians to positions where they would later be convicted of various acts of corruption. Here are the Top 9.
Filed Under: Arthur Engoron, donald trump, letitia james
Categories: Associated Press, National News, Political
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top