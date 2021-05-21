“Let’s Go Racing”, Fans Allowed Back In Stands At Watkins Glen Raceway

Racing returns to the Watkins Glen International Raceway this weekend with fans in the stands, albeit on a reduced capacity.

The Ferrari Challenge North America weekend is taking place today, Friday through Sunday. It will be the first time with fans in the stands at the Glen since 2019.

The reduced capacity is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with New York State guidelines. The Glen will operate with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors and staff.

With the recent updated guidance for outdoor gatherings, we will now be able to officially welcome fans back to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2019,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “However, operating within New York State’s guidance, we have met the reduced capacity allowed for this event. We look forward to hosting more fans as we look ahead to our summer IMSA and NASCAR events.”

In addition to encouraging social distancing at the track, all guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will also be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances.

Here's the 2021 Watkins Glen International schedule:

May 21-23 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 18-20 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 24-27 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 1-2 – IMSA WeatherTech 240 at The Glen

July 9-11 – Masters & HSR Race Weekend

August 4-8 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 9-12 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

September 16-19 – GT World Challenge America

October 29-30 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.