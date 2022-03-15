Live Like Jonah Hill When You Buy His $11 Million Dollar New York City Home

Jonah Hill is moving out of New York. Take a look inside his $11 Million dollar home on the New York City market.

According to the New York Post, Jonah put his Manhattan loft up for sale for almost $11 million. The asking price is currently $1.83 million more than he paid for it in 2015.

The official move to sell the Big Apple pad comes after “The Wolf of Wall Street” actor has been spending most of his days in the Hawaiian Island of Kauai with girlfriend, Sarah Brady. The two have been linked since August."

The home is located at 36 Bleecker Street #5A, in New York City. The home is a condo. It was originally built as a four-bedroom loft, then was converted to a three-bedroom. If you're looking to buy the home, break out your wallet. It is on the market with Compass for $10,995,000.

Sought after prewar details include soaring 12' exposed brick barrel vaulted ceilings (the highest ceilings in the building), oversized arched wood frame windows, fumed 7.5" wide plank white oak floors and cold rolled blackened steel accents.

Here are some features of the home- the living room comes with a large custom-made projector and screen for a movie theater effect. For the price tag, the chef’s kitchen has Calacatta marble countertops and stone island with marble waterfall.

Features of the primary suite include soaring brick, barrel-vaulted ceilings, four large windows overlooking a lush courtyard garden by the famed Ken Smith, who is known for his work designing the MoMA roof gardens.

You'll get all sorts of beautiful views with four large windows with natural light that overlook a courtyard garden by the famed Ken Smith. If you need storage, you'll have plenty in a walk in closet with plenty of room equipped with custom shelving.

You can learn more on the listing with Compass online here. Now, let's give you a virtual tour:

