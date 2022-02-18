Low-Cost Airline To Fly From Many Parts of New York to Florida

It's officially much easier to fly from the Hudson Valley, or other parts of New York, to many Florida destinations.

On Thursday, Frontier Airlines officially started flying nonstop routes from 12 airports to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Among the 12 are five airports in New York State. Including one in the Hudson Valley.

“We’re excited to expand our low fare service in South Florida in a big way by announcing service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with the rollout of 12 new nonstop routes, adding to our existing extensive service at both Miami and West Palm Beach,” Frontier Airlines Senior VP of Commercial Daniel Shurz said. “Our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach to travel isn’t one-size-fits-all, rather Frontier’s unique model is structured to meet the needs of every flyer with affordable fares and customizability. We look forward to launching at FLL in early 2022 with a robust schedule, including daily departures to seven popular destinations, such as Atlanta and Philadelphia.”

Frontier Airlines Frontier Airlines loading...

To celebrate its return to flying to Fort Lauderdale, the airline is offering fares starting at just $19*.

Frontier Airlines Frontier Airlines loading...

Frontier Airlines is now flying from these New York airports to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

21 Of The Most Famous Foods Created In New York

Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed While many of your favorite Hudson Valley fast-food restaurants have remained in the same spot for decades, their buildings are almost unrecognizable from what they used to look like.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

Buffalo, N.Y. (BUF)

Islip, N.Y. (ISP)

Newburgh/Stewart, N.Y. (SWF)

Albany, N.Y. (ALB)

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)