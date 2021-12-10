Madison County Home Invasion Leads to High Speed Chase, Not with Police

A Madison County home invasion led to a high speed chase, but not with police. Officials say the incident began in the Town of Sullivan.

Officials say Madison County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an address on East Seneca Turnpike Thursday morning just before 9:30 for reports of a robbery that had just occurred. According to officials, the 911 operator was told the homeowner and victim of the home invasion was actively chasing the suspect in their vehicle east on State Route 173.

While being chased, officials say the suspect began firing shots at the victim's vehicle while being chased. Madison County Sheriff's Deputies say the chase continued throughout the Town of Fenner and then ultimately into the Chittenango area where the victim's vehicle was stopped by law enforcement. Officials say following the traffic stop three individuals were taken into custody. Later on, deputies identified a fourth suspect and took them into custody on Falls Road in the Town of Fenner after fleeing the suspect vehicle. Madison County Deputies arrested the following individuals following the incident.

Michael Freeman – 45 years old – Liverpool, NY

Jonathan Stevens – 39 years old – Baldwinsville, NY

Edwin Medina – 34 years old – Syracuse, NY

Dominic Jones-Hardy – 30 years old – Oswego, NY

Madison County Deputies say following the execution of subsequent search warrants the above individuals were charged with Robbery in the 1st degree, Burglary in the 1st degree, Menacing in the 2nd degree, Conspiracy in the 4th degree, Petit Larceny, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.

Officials say that nobody was injured as a result of this injury and law enforcement believes this incident appears to be isolated and there is no active threat to the community.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View? With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space. This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.

Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!

