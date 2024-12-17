Madison County Man Arrested on Felony Narcotics Charges

On December 16, 2024, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 200 Stroud Street in the Village of Canastota, concluding a lengthy investigation into narcotics distribution at the residence.

During the search, investigators seized approximately 23 grams of heroin, a quantity of suspected MDMA, drug packaging materials, and scales. The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Matthew J. Campanaro, a resident of Canastota, on multiple drug-related charges.

Campanaro faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Following his arrest, Campanaro was processed and transported to the Madison County Jail. He was arraigned in CAP Court and released on his own recognizance.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations. Officials emphasize their ongoing commitment to combating illegal drug activity in the community.

The case remains under investigation, and no additional details have been released at this time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

