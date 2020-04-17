Madison County Reacts To Facing Covering Executive Order

Madison County is recommending to essential businesses that individuals should be denied entry into their establishments if they do not have a face covering.

Board of Supervisors Chairman John Becker says it doesn’t have to be a surgical mask.

Becker says a cloth face covering like a scarf, bandana or mask made from a t-shirt is masufficient.

Directions on how to make and wash the recommended cloth face coverings are available at on the Madison County COVID-19 website.

The Governor’s order leaves enforcement to local authorities.

The county will work with local law enforcement and Health Department staff to address enforcement issues that arise.

There have been 116 positive coronavirus cases in Madison County and five deaths.

Director of Health Eric Faisst says there’s been a decrease in new positive cases, which he calls encouraging.