Man Arrested In Rome Vandalism Incident

A man has been arrested in connection with vandalism that happened in the City of Rome earlier this month.

40-year old Donald Decarolis is facing charges including aggravated harassment, criminal mischief with a hate crime designation, criminal tampering and making graffiti.

Rome Police say a U-Haul truck on First Street had been written on September 5th.

The writing consisted of swastikas and racially derogatory language, and one tire on the truck was flattened with a sharp object.

Rome Mayor Jacki Izzo and Police Chief Kevin Beach are thanking members of the Rome PD for their tireless effort in coming to a successful resolution of the heinous hate crime.

The City of Rome and our Police Department do not, and will not tolerate this type of hateful activity in our City. We will devote all resources at our disposal to identify, arrest, and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law." said Izzo.