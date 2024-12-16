Rome Police Officers Help 20 City Children Shop with a Cop for Holiday

Police officers in Rome took the opportunity to shop with 20 children in the city on Monday during Shop with a Cop sponsored by United Way of the Mohawk Valley and The Hartford Financial Services, IBEW Local 43 and the Salvation Army of Rome.

“The 2024 Days of Action are dedicated to helping the recovery efforts in Rome following the tornado on July 16th. It is our mission to create a thriving community by connecting people, resources, and solutions throughout the Mohawk Valley,” stated Sue Litera, CEO & Executive Director of the United Way of the Mohawk Valley.

The event was part of the official December Day of Action in Rome at Walmart. Volunteers from The Hartford, and staff from the United Way joined Santa Claus, a Christmas Elf and Rome Police officers for a holiday shopping experience to assure that local kids have gifts to open on Christmas morning. Other 2024 Day of Action sponsors include Berkshire Bank, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, The Hartford, Scalzo Zogby & Wittig, and Sovena USA.

“Year-round volunteers are showing up to make a difference, but our Annual Day of Action amplifies the power of volunteering! Each year, United Way of the Mohawk Valley collaborates with local organizations, municipalities, companies, and more to harness our network of volunteers to make a difference in our community,” stated Dale Seaton, Chairman of the Community Engagement Committee with the United Way of the Mohawk Valley.

United Way of the Valley focuses on the community’s education, financial stability, basic needs and healthcare. United Way’s Days of Action are a snapshot of what United Way does all year long – mobilizing people around solutions to build stronger communities.

