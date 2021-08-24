Man Found Guilty Of Attempted Murder Of Utica Police Officer
A Utica man has been found guilty of attempted murder of a police officer related to an April 2020 shooting investigation involving a Utica Police officer.
The verdict against Earl Roberts was reached after a week-long trial.
Police say Sgt. Peter Caruso was patrolling near Whitesboro Street and Brayton Park Place when he was confronted by Roberts.
They say Roberts fired numerous rounds at Caruso without provocation, with Caruso returning fire.
Roberts then fled the scene and barricaded himself inside 912 Brayton Park Place.
After several hours, METRO SWAT entered the home and took Roberts into custody.
The UPD released the following statement following the guilty verdict:
The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit worked hand in hand with ADA Laurie Lisi and ADA Stephanie Singe from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to establish the strongest case possible against Roberts. We cannot thank the two of them enough for all the effort, time, and dedication they put into this case. This very successful resolution would not have been possible without them.
Since the incident, Caruso was promoted to Sgt, where he is currently a front-line supervisor where is currently a front line supervisor in our Patrol Division Midnight Shift..