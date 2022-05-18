Man Proposes to Girlfriend After Saving Engagement Ring From Burning Car

A man's marriage proposal was almost ruined after the car the ring was stored in went up in flames.

Tennessee's Williamson Fire-Rescue responded to a vehicle fire and were able to recover the engagement ring the driver planned to propose to his girlfriend with.

A Facebook post noted the firefighters searched through the scorched vehicle and found the ring. Once they found the rock, the man immediately got down on one knee and popped the question.

Captain Stephen Homrich told Newsweek the driver heard a loud bang while he was driving with his girlfriend. He immediately pulled over as the car started to go up in flames.

Homrich said the car was 80 percent engulfed in flames, but all three occupants safely escaped the car.

"Within 30 seconds we had water on the fire," Homrich continued, noting after extinguishing the flames they were asked to check under the seat to see if the engagement ring survived the blaze.

"We started digging with tools and dug away some melted parts," he explained. "We found a charred ring box and pulled it out."

Despite the seats being melted and the ring box scorched, the ring was left undamaged. "Among all the ashes, here comes a diamond ring," Homrich said. "It was a surprise for everybody."

The driver then told the firefighters he didn't want to waste time and wanted to propose. "He bought the ring about two weeks ago and was getting ready to propose," Homrich added.

The woman said yes as the man placed the unscathed engagement ring on her finger.