Massena Mayor, An Ex-Police Chief, Busted with Crack Cocaine?

Timmy Currier booking photo (credit: St Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

The mayor of Massena, NY is accused of tossing a gram of crack cocaine out the window of his car while refusing to pull over for St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputies who were attempting to stop him.

Timmy Currier, 55, himself a former chief of police, is facing a misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

A release from the sheriff's office says, 'Detectives and Special Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop pertaining to an investigation of drug sales and possession that Mr. Currier is alleged to have participated in.'' Officials say Currier led those detectives about one third of a mile through Massena before finally pulling over, but not before they accuse him of tossing something out the window. That something was approximately a gram of crack cocaine, sheriff's officials say.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Authorities in St. Lawrence County have scheduled a press conference for 1:00 Wednesday to answer questions about the arrest. Their initial release also called for anyone with information about ''Mr Currier and this activity'', to call the St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Currier was arraigned virtually on the charges and released.

------------------------------------