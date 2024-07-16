Mohawk Valley Fire Departments Appear to be Snubbed by U.S. Senators from New York

United States Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both from New York, announced nearly $1.5 Million in federal funds to help assist local fire departments across the state. None of the money however is being provided to those brave men and women in the Mohawk Valley region.

The funding designated for protective gear, training and supplies to emergency personnel comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG). This round of funding is being provided to 16 departments across The Empire State. Not one penny will be spent in Oneida, Herkimer or Madison Counties.

Senator Schumer says,

This $1.5 million federal investment means better training, protective gear, and equipment that our firefighters need to keep themselves and New Yorkers safe. I stood with firefighters across Upstate NY to push to reauthorize the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which this critical federal funding comes from, and I will always fight to keep New York’s dedicated firefighters prepared to take on any emergency.

This money would certainly help many financially struggling volunteer departments in our local community. While there is a limited number of dollars to be allocated, the fact that at least one department in the heart of New York was not considered is disappointing. In fairness, a department in Lewis County (West Leyden Fire Co Inc.) was provided with $67,239.04.

Courtesy of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's Office Courtesy of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's Office loading...

Some regions saw more than one department being awarded funds. It may have been better for the Senators to spread it out just a little more so at least one of every region in the state was awarded some funding.

It is never easy to make these decisions and I am sure that all of the departments who were provided funds were deserving, but it just would have been nice for our region to have received something. God Bless our volunteer and salaried fire fighters and EMS for all they do on a daily basis.

Incredible Photos of the Devastating HK Restaurant & Lounge Fire On Thursday, November 30th, 2023 the Utica Fire Department was called to the HK Restaurant & Lounge for reports of heavy smoke coming from the building. The second alarm fire took hours to final get under control and the former Roger's Coffee Shop ended up being a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Gallery Credit: Andrew Derminio

7 Things You’re Banned From Burning In Your New York Bonfire We decided to do some research and provide some guidance. Here's 7 things thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler County Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler