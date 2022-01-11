Nationally Known Companies You Didn’t Know Were From New York State

New York State is the land of opportunity. Many great minds over the years have turned their dreams into amazing businesses. Did you know that these national companies and brands are from New York State?

Of course New York is known for major players like Macy's, NASDAQ, Tiffany and Co, and more having roots in the city. What about across New York State? Here in Upstate we honor Fisher-Price, Cool Whip, Freihofer's, and more. These are legacy brands to our region.

Some iconic brands have become famous as either a core to the DNA of Upstate New York, or have risen to gain recognition across the country and around the world. Some of these businesses you've seen them on the shelves at grocery stores and seen their commercials on TV. Some reference New York in the name, but others might surprise you. In a time when businesses come and go in the blink of an eye, these places have shown the strength. This list has a lot of that.

The best part, the following list doesn't just deal with sales numbers. It could deal with New York's top agricultural products including Milk, corn for grain, and hay. Or, this list could deal with tech giants, flowers, and more.

The following list of New York companies includes notable companies that are, or once were, headquartered in New York State. If you have any we should add to this list, send us a message on our station app. Enjoy, and let us know if any of these surprise you.

