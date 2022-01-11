Cold Weather Helps Ice Castles Take Shape to Open Soon in Lake George
Mother Nature has finally decided to cooperate for the Ice Castle building in Upstate New York. The recent cold weather is helping create magical icicles in Lake George, New York with plans to open soon.
This is the first year the Ice Castles have come to New York state. Despite the slow start with warm temperatures in December, progress is finally being made and the castles are starting to take shape.
"We're building like crazy in hopes of seeing you soon."
Take a look at the progress just in the last week at Festival Commons in Lake George.
Cold Temperatures Helping Create Magical Ice Castles in Upstate NY
When all is said and done, 25 million pounds of ice will be used to build the hundreds of thousands of icicles that will turn Festival Commons from an open field into a winter wonderland of LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, caverns, slides, and fountains.
Opening Date
An opening date is expected to be announced sometime next week for the Ice Castles at Festival Commons in Lake George where the lights have even started to glow.
December Set Up
Set up began with the water lines being laid down first back in December. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began. And the icicles have started to form.
What Ice Castles Will Look Like When Built
By day, the frozen fortress will glimmer a natural glacial blue. By night, color-changing lights embedded inside the ice will twinkle and dance to whimsical music.
Crawl Tunnels
You can squeeze through passageways large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl.
Ice Maze
You can get lost in a maze of ice tunnels.
Ice Caverns
Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.
Ice Slides
You can glide down one of the ice slides.
Arctic Alcove
Or book a VIP experience in a private alcove within the castle, perfect for proposals or other special occasions.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $27 on the weekends, $15 for children, and $22 on the weekends. For more information on timetables and ticket sales, go to Icecastles.com/newyork.
