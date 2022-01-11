Cold Weather Helps Ice Castles Take Shape to Open Soon in Lake George

Mother Nature has finally decided to cooperate for the Ice Castle building in Upstate New York. The recent cold weather is helping create magical icicles in Lake George, New York with plans to open soon.

This is the first year the Ice Castles have come to New York state. Despite the slow start with warm temperatures in December, progress is finally being made and the castles are starting to take shape.

"We're building like crazy in hopes of seeing you soon."

Take a look at the progress just in the last week at Festival Commons in Lake George.

When all is said and done, 25 million pounds of ice will be used to build the hundreds of thousands of icicles that will turn Festival Commons from an open field into a winter wonderland of LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, caverns, slides, and fountains.

Opening Date

An opening date is expected to be announced sometime next week for the Ice Castles at Festival Commons in Lake George where the lights have even started to glow.

December Set Up

Set up began with the water lines being laid down first back in December. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began. And the icicles have started to form.

Credit - Warren County, New York via Facebook Credit - Warren County, New York via Facebook loading...

What Ice Castles Will Look Like When Built

By day, the frozen fortress will glimmer a natural glacial blue. By night, color-changing lights embedded inside the ice will twinkle and dance to whimsical music.

Credit - Lee Denning/Ice Castles Credit - Lee Denning/Ice Castles loading...

Crawl Tunnels

You can squeeze through passageways large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl.

Credit - Ice Castles Credit - Ice Castles loading...

Ice Maze

You can get lost in a maze of ice tunnels.

Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles loading...

Ice Caverns

Immerse yourself in icy caverns and walk beneath archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier.

Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles loading...

Ice Slides

You can glide down one of the ice slides.

Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles Photo Credit - Aj.Mellor via Ice Castles loading...

Arctic Alcove

Or book a VIP experience in a private alcove within the castle, perfect for proposals or other special occasions.

Credit - Ice Castles Credit - Ice Castles loading...

Tickets are $20 for adults and $27 on the weekends, $15 for children, and $22 on the weekends. For more information on timetables and ticket sales, go to Icecastles.com/newyork.

