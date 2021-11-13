Nations Strike Climate Deal with Coal Compromise

By SETH BORENSTEIN and FRANK JORDANS, The Associated Press

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Government negotiators from nearly 200 countries have adopted a new deal on climate action after a last-minute intervention by India to water down the language on cutting emissions from coal.

Several countries including small island states said they were deeply disappointed by the move to "phase down," rather than "phase out" coal power, the single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Other nations described the revision as odious and against the rules, but said it was something they had to accept to bring the two weeks of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland to a close.

Photo Credit: Jeff J. Mitchell, Getty Images

Photo: GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 13: COP26 President Alok Sharma attends the Closing Plenary of the COP26 Climate Summit at SECC on November 13, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Many of the 190 country delegations are supporting the "imperfect" text of the Glasgow Climate Pact as they see it keeping alive the goal to limit global heating to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement. The text also requires countries to phase out fossil fuel subsidies. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

