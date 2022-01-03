Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton has completed the renovation of its Emergency Department, which is now open for patient care.

The new ED features an expanded waiting room, private bays for patients and enhanced technology and safety features.

Patients needing emergent care now can come to the new ED, located in the front of our hospital campus, through its own entrance.

The expansion includes three additional rooms, bringing the total number to ten rooms.

The Emergency Department also includes a centralized telemetry system to monitor patient cardiac status.

"As the pandemic continues to impact our community, access to safe, quality healthcare matters most. “The opening of the Emergency Department comes at an important time as we continue to serve the needs of residents in our community during the pandemic,” said Jeffery Coakley, President and CEO of Community Memorial."

The opening of the Emergency Department wraps up Phase II of Community Memorial’s capital project and transformation of the hospital.

"Providing Providing quality healthcare in a personal, confidential room with increased space allows us to align our outstanding care with our space,” said Bernadette Casscles, RN, Director of Emergency Services. “The enhancements made to our Emergency Department reflect the quality of healthcare we provide to our community every day.”

The hospital is undergoing a $31 million transformation.

Community Memorial opened a newly renovated Medical/Surgery Unit last January, completing Phase I of the project.

Community Memorial Hospital is a Crouse Health partner located in Hamilton, NY.

The hospital serves Madison County along with parts of Chenango, Oneida, and Onondaga Counties.

