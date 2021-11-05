The Town of New Hartford Board has passed the 2022 fiscal year budget and with it comes an increase in salaries for some elected officials.

Originally, the proposed raises were a lot higher. In the original draft of the new budget, the Town Supervisor would be getting a raise from an annual salary of $25,000 to $50,000. The four Town Council members would be seeing an increase from $6,540 per year to $20,000 per year. Well, the original plan caused some push back and the board had to table the vote. Now with a significant update to the budget, specifically the salary increases, it has passed and those officials will get an increase in compensation.

According to the revised budget proposal the Town of New Hartford Supervisor will see an increase in annual salary from $25,000 to $32,000. Those who were critical of the originally proposed 100% increase, have said this is a much more reasonable adjustment. The Town Council members will also see an increase, but is far from the nearly 300% increase originally proposed. The annual salary of those council members will go from the admittedly small amount of $6,540 to $12,000.

Town Supervisor Paul Miscione says the need for the increases stems from the impacts of COVID-19. He says he and the council have had to take on additional responsibilities due to staff shortages. The overall budget has a spending plan of over $16 Million. You can see the budget in its entirety on the Town of New Hartford website by visiting https://www.townofnewhartfordny.gov.

