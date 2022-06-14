After serving more than a decade as the chief of police in the town of New Hartford, Michael Inserra has announced he will be retiring at the end of this month.

Inserra shared the news in a heartfelt posting on Facebook, calling it a distinct honor to have served 'this wonderful community' for 34 of his 40 years in law enforcement. Inserra spent more than 20 years as a New Hartford cop before being promoted to chief.

"Over the course of my career I have worked alongside some truly knowledgeable and professional officers who work tirelessly to make this community a safe place to live and work. It is also gratifying to work in a community that supports their police officers. Having this support helps our officers through the challenging times facing police officers today," his announcement on social media read.

via New Hartford Police Department's Facebook page via New Hartford Police Department's Facebook page loading...

The chief also thanked current and former political leaders in New Hartford for supporting the police department. He also tipped his cap to the men and women of NHPD who he worked with and supervised.

"Most of all, I would like to commend the men and women of the New Hartford Police Department for their professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty. I will always cherish my time commanding the best men and women in law enforcement.

It has been my honor and privilege to serve and protect you," the message concluded.

Chief Inserra will leave the department on June 30.

The department's Facebook page has been flooded with well wishes for Inserra, with hundreds saying he will be missed and thanking him for decades of dedicated service.

Remembering Fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman A Remembrance Ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Kurt B Wyman Law Enforcement Building in Oriskany. The Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.