New Hartford Town Supervisor Reacts to Disturbing Allegations Against Police Officer

The New Hartford Town Supervisor has released a statement regarding a disturbing incident involving a now former part-time New Hartford Police Officer.

It was reported by New York State Police that they arrested 57-year-old Paul E. Colburn of Utica for the charge of Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Images, which is a class "A" misdemeanor. The charge stems from an allegation that Colburn, a part-time New Hartford Police Officer, sent explicit images via text messages of he and a victim to the victim's family without their consent, according to State Police.

As a result of the arrest, Colburn resigned from his position with New Hartford Police and New Hartford Town Supervisor Paul Miscione took to social media to make a bold statement. He began his statement acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, but says it is an isolated event and does not reflect the values of the entire department.

His full statement reads,

It is important to recognize that this charge is being addressed through the legal system, and the accused officer will be afforded due process. At the same time, this event should not tarnish the reputation of the hardworking men and women of the New Hartford Police Department, who serve our community with integrity and professionalism every day. The actions of one individual do not define the dedication and honor with which our entire police force serves. As a town, we remain committed to ensuring that every member of our police department is held to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. We are closely monitoring the situation and will take all appropriate steps in accordance with the law and departmental policies. This community deserves a police force they can trust, and I assure you that we are taking all necessary actions to maintain that trust. We will continue to be transparent, uphold justice, and ensure that our police department reflects the values that make New Hartford a strong and unified community.

As far as the legal matter, Colburn will appear in court on November 12th, 2024. It is important to note that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

