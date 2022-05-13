New York AG’s Office Says It’s Nearing End Of Trump Probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the New York attorney general’s office said Friday that the office is “nearing the end” of its three-year investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices.

Andrew Amer made the disclosure during a hearing in a federal lawsuit Trump filed against Attorney General Letitia James as he seeks to put an end to her investigation.

His lawyers argued the probe is a politically motivated fishing expedition.

Trump is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the investigation, which James has said uncovered evidence that Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for over a decade.

James has asked a judge to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit.

