New York Couple Killed in 5-Vehicle Crash With Cement Mixer in Hudson Valley

A married New York couple was killed in a 5-car crash with a cement mixer on a Hudson Valley highway.

On Thursday around 8:30 a.m., New York State Police repsonded to a a multi-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on I-287 eastbound (Cross Westchester Expressway), between exits 10 and 11, in the town of Harrison.

A further investigation at the scene revealed that a total of 5 vehicles were involved in the crash that claimed the lives of a husband and wife.

David A. Massarotti, 62, was operating his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck, with his wife, 60-year-old Chandra Massarotti, who was seated in the front passenger seat. Massarotti was in the right lane, slowing down in traffic when a cement mixer traveling east in the right lane hit Massarotti's truck in the rear, police say.

The impact caused a chain reaction of events which first led to the Chevy Colorado striking a 2014 Honda Accord Crosstour in the rear, which was driven by Joseph G. Digiovanni, 42, of Ridgefield, CT.

The Honda Accord then struck a 2013 Chevrolet Express van, operated by Daniel Moreno, 45, of White Plains, NY. The van struck the fifth and final vehicle, a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, operated by John A. Gruber, 60, of Cortlandt Manor, NY.

David and Chandra Massarotti, from Richmondville, suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Westchester County Medical Office.

The driver of the cement mixer, Jorge Pereira, 51, of Ossining Digiovanni was transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. He has been issued tickets and has cooperated with the investigation which remains ongoing, police say. Moreno and Gruber did not report being injured at the scene.

State Police are requesting that if anyone witnessed the crash, please contact SP Hawthorne at 914-742-6400 with any information.

