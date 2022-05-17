What is New York State’s Favorite Condiment?

So what do you reach for as your preferred condiment? Some people like ketchup, others may go for ranch dressing. What's your favorite dip for a bowl of chips at your place? Of course, your favorite condiment may vary from your neighbors', especially people in different regions of the country.

So a product rating platform called Influenster took the data from over 50,000 reviews to find out what people like to use as a dip or topping across the U.S.

What Are New Yorkers Craving?

So what are New Yorkers reaching for, according to this data? Nutella. Yes, the hazelnut spread topped the list as New York's favorite condiment. Agree, or disagree? According to this study, our neighbors to the east in Connecticut also picked Nutella as their go-to snack. Massachusetts as well.

In fact, both Nutella and Frank's RedHot Sauce finished on top in four states apiece.

What is the Rest of the Country Topping Their Meals With?

For New Jersey; it was Bertolli Vodka Sauce. Pennsylvanians enjoy them some Heinz Ketchup. Some states had some really different results; such as Maine. The data from Influenster says Mainers love Marshmallow Fluff. Floridians like their French's Crunchy Toppers Crispy Jalapenos. Oregonians tend to go a little more healthy with Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil. And then there is Wisconsin, which craves Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise.

What is New York's Official State Snack?

What symbolizes your state? You probably hear about the more common symbols, such as state flowers, birds, or even slogans. For example, New York's official state bird is the eastern bluebird. Our state flower is the rose. And of course, our state slogan is simply "I Love New York". But the Empire State also has a few state symbols you may not necessarily think of every day.

As of now, New York does not have an official state dinosaur. But did you know we have an official state snack? Yogurt. Yes, according to Best Life Online, Governor Cuomo signed into the legislation making yogurt the official state snack of New York. New York had surpassed California in 2013 as the nation's top yogurt producer. Well, the more you know.

That Time Yogurt Covered the Roads in New York (?)

Remember this? Read HERE.

