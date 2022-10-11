New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.

Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States.

The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.

New York is Among the Top 5 States For Haunted Homes

Turns out, New York ranked in the top 5 for the most haunted homes in America.

"Moving into a new home can be an exciting new journey – but not when there’s an unwanted roommate already living there,: HomeAdvisor told Hudson Valley Post. Things that go bump in the night just took on a whole new meaning. The team at HomeAdvisor wanted to know the probability of buying a haunted home across the country. They looked at the number of homes for sale in each state and compared them to the number of 'haunted homes' where homes have reports of death, homicide, and paranormal activity.

New York Has More "Haunted" Homes Than Most of America

New York actually has the 3rd highest "haunted probability" in the United States, according to HomeAdvisor. There's a 27.4 percent chance of living in a haunting home in New York. The national average is 13 percent.

"You have over a 25% chance of winding up in a haunted house in (New York). However, with more condo developments and fewer natural attractions like the Pinelands or Long Beach Island, New York’s real estate developers may in fact be driving the ancient ghosts out of their original homes," HomeAdvisor states about New York.

Only New Jersey and Ohio ranked higher than the Empire States. New Hampshire and Massachusetts round out the top 5 in HomeAdvisor's study.

Methodology For Creepy Homes In New York

To figure out the number of “haunted” and “creepy” homes in every state HomeAdvisor compared the number of homes for sale in each state during August of 2022 to the number of “haunted” and “creepy” homes in every state to figure out the probability of buying a haunted home.

Haunted houses are based on the number of homes with previous deaths, homicides, and paranormal reports. Creepy houses would be based on the number of homes with crime, damage, drug, and sketchy reports, officials say.

"Creepy" New York Homes

While more New York homes are "haunted" homes in the Empire State ranked in the bottom 10 when it came to "creepy" homes. The probability of living in a "creepy" New York home is 0.3 percent, according to HomeAdvisor.

Wyoming was found to have the most "creepy" homes at 17.3 percent.

Hudson Valley, New York Haunted House One Of The Scariest in the U.S.

A home in the Hudson Valley was recently named one of the most haunted houses in the United States.

Oprah Magazine updated its list for 2021, but once again Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses was named the second scariest haunted house in all of the United States.

Look Inside Hudson Valley, New York Home That's Legally Haunted

Did you know there's another home in New York that's been declared legally haunted?

Would you want to live in it? Or spend the night?

I'm sure most would never want to set foot in a legally haunted home. So let's take a safe look inside with the photos below and learn how his home became legally haunted.

Look Inside Hudson Valley, New York Home That's Legally Haunted

