America is home to some squeaky clean streets and 3 of the best are here in the Empire State.

New York is home to some very famous roads, like practically every junction in New York City. Despite their fame, most of America would agree they are downright filthy.

So, where in New York can you find the tidiest streets?

A study from Waste Removal USA looked into just that to determine America's most spotless and orderly roads. The experts asked 3,000 travelers who appreciate the cleaner things in life about where all those sparking clean roads are.

Coming in first place was Broughton Street in Savannah, Georgia. Apparently the people there take immense pride in keeping things nice and neat.

South Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado, came in 2nd while Broad Street in Augusta, Georgia, rounded out the top 3.

New York appears on the list of America's immaculate roads 3 times. Starting from the bottom is Main Street in Lake Placid, which finished in 39th place.

The study declared:

Lake Placid’s picturesque Adirondack main street is renowned for its iconic Upstate New York charm and cleanliness. The street features shops, restaurants, and the Lake Placid Olympic Museum, all kept in pristine condition. Nearby Mirror Lake, Whiteface Mountain, and the annual Lake Placid Film Festival contribute to the town’s well-maintained and inviting atmosphere.

Appearing next on the list was Main Street in Beacon, which appeared in 28th place.

The survey raved:

Beacon’s vibrant main street along the Hudson River reflects its lively Hudson Valley charm and commitment to cleanliness. The street features shops, galleries, and the Dia:Beacon museum, all meticulously maintained. Nearby Mount Beacon, Bannerman Castle, and the annual Beacon Riverfest further highlight Beacon’s appeal with a clean and welcoming environment.

So, where in New York can you find the most pristine road? That would be #19 on the national roundup: Main Street in Sag Harbor.

The survey noted:

Sag Harbor, a historic whaling village, is celebrated for its charming Long Island atmosphere and cleanliness. The main street features shops and restaurants, all meticulously maintained. Nearby Long Wharf, Bay Street Theater, and the annual HarborFrost festival further highlight Sag Harbor’s appeal with a clean and welcoming environment.

The national study ranked the top 100 streets, so it's a big win for New York to have every entry in the top half of the list.

It's also a little shocking considering our reputation for having some nasty-looking roads.

We'll take it as a win to see New York being known for something other than filth. Check out what this study of the nation's dirtiest cities had to say about us.

