You ever has a roommate from hell? Many have shared their stories. Well, having a roommate who may be too loud, or perhaps has a cat that pisses all over your belongings, is nothing compared to this guy. Sadly, this story takes a very tragic turn. And according to authorities, one of the main issues that lead to all this were simple living arrangements that all roommates have to work out at some point.

The New York Daily News says that a 37-year-old suspect admitted to police that he stabbed his new roommate. What's even more gruesome about this was that the suspect even allegedly tried to make the fatal stabbing look like a suicide. The Daily News says that police found the victim Tuesday morning in the bathtub of their apartment, with a stab wound to his sternum and knife in hand. After a quick investigation, police knew the suicide has been staged, and soon the suspect confessed to the murder and botched coverup.

And this was the reason? Sources say the big issue between the two was that that suspect felt the victim spent too much time in the bathroom. There is no indication if the victim had some sort of medical issue, or if he simply spent too much time on the can playing games on his phone. The small apartment in Staten Island was used as a temporary shelter for the homeless.

In other news closer to the Hudson Valley, a 35-year-old Poughkeepsie man is in custody after a fight lead to two people being stabbed at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. It was a wild scene at the Galleria Monday afternoon after police say a fight broke out that lead to two individuals suffering stab wounds. There aren't too many details right now exactly how the fight started or ended up escalating to this point. However, Mid Hudson News is reporting that the altercation broke out around 3:30 PM Monday. An investigation is ongoing.

MHN says that one stabbing victim is a 36-year-old man, who suffered cuts and lacerations to his head, face, and leg. The other is a 29-year-old person who suffered a laceration to their hand. Police say that one suspect was detained at the scene, though they didn't have a knife on them at that time. Officials say both of the injured victims were transported to the hospital.

*** UPDATE ***

MHW says that a 35-year-old Poughkeepsie man was arrested at the scene. He is facing several charges, including felony assault. He is being held at police headquarters for arraignment.

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?