Utica Woman Arrested After Incident at Clayville Home
A Utica woman is facing a felony weapon charge following an altercation in Clayville that Oneida County Sheriff’s investigators say involved an electronic stun gun.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 33-year-old Shauna Wilcox of Utica was arrested on Monday, August 17, following an investigation into the August 11 incident on Church Road in the Village of Clayville.
Deputies were called to the home just after midnight for a report of a dispute that had just occurred. By the time patrols arrived, Wilcox had already left the scene.
Investigators say Wilcox had been involved in a physical altercation with a resident of the home. During that confrontation, she allegedly struck the victim and used an electronic stun gun.
Because of the nature of the allegations, the case was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation.
That investigation ultimately led to Wilcox turning herself in at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on August 17, 2026.
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Wilcox was charged with third degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class D felony, third degree Menacing, a Class B misdemeanor, and second degree Harassment, a violation.
Following processing, Wilcox was taken to the holding area at the Oneida County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in CAP Court.
The Sheriff’s Office did not release additional details about what led up to the altercation or whether the victim required medical treatment.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email the author by clicking here to begin the process of making the necessary change.
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