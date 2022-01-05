New York Man Wins Millions With 2 Tickets, 1 Winning Ticket Left

A very lucky New York man found himself with two jackpot-winning tickets. Each worth nearly $3 million. Another winning ticket is still unclaimed.

Check your tickets! You could be in possession of a multi-million dollar winning lotto ticket.

Ronald Whitaker of the Bronx claimed his share of an $8.3 Million LOTTO jackpot.

The freshly minted millionaire turned in two of the three jackpot-winning tickets sold for the drawing held on November 24, 2021.

Each ticket was worth more than $2.7 million, officials say.

Before taxes, Whitaker won $5.4 million!

“I can’t describe the feeling,” Whitaker said after claiming his tickets.

The winning numbers for that evening’s drawing were 5-10-14-20-23-28 with a Bonus Number of 57.

The two winning tickets were purchased at Lucky Choice Convenience located at 118 W 72nd St in Manhattan.

A third jackpot-winning ticket sold at the same location for the same LOTTO drawing has not yet been verified.

Whitaker received his combined winnings in two separate lump-sum payments totaling $2,565,192 after required withholdings.

