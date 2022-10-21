Four New York Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America

Sometimes you what a meal fast. You don't want to lose the quality though. Where can you find the best restaurants for quick eats across New York State and America? Four New York restaurants just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America.

It doesn't matter where you go in New York State from down in the Big Apple, or up north near the border, out west near Buffalo, or South near the Pennsylvania border. Where ever you travel, you will find some good food to eat. No doubt whatsoever right?

The popular travel website TripAdvisor.com is the world's largest travel guidance platform. According to their website, they help hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. They have more than 1 billion reviews and opinions from nearly 8 million businesses. TripAdvisor just came out with a list of the 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America and

Among that list, New York took four slots. Yes, four slots! No other state was close to an accomplishment this huge. Good news, most of these restaurants appear to be located in New York City, with the exception of one. The bad news, the list pretty much ignores anything outside of New York City. But hey, a win is a win right?

Here's a look at the restaurants that made the list:

1) Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City

Bleecker Street Pizza

Bleeker Street Pizza is known as one of the best-selling pizzerias around the Upper Manhattan Area in all of New York City.

Our pizzeria was established in 2004, serving the people of New York with our best-selling Nona Marie Pie—an old family recipe that has been our customer’s favorite. Today, we are now offering more flavors with only the finest ingredients at an affordable price."

You can learn more about them online here.

4) Martha's Dandee Creme in Queensbury

Martha's Dandee Creme

Martha's has been a classic for over 76 years. When you're that old, you know you're doing something amazing.

A Lake George Area Landmark For 76 years. Great Ice Cream. Great Service. Wonderful Memories."

You can learn more about them online here.

6) NY Pizza Suprema in New York City

NY Pizza Suprema

NY Pizza Suprema was established in 1964. Fun history lesson, the pizzeria was here before Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Owner's Recommendations:

1. The regular plain cheese pizza

2. The Up Side Down

3. The Fresh Mozzarella with Basil"

You can learn more about them online here.

11) Shake Shack Theater District in New York City

Shake Shack Theater District

Shake Shack Theater District offers great food fast:

When Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park, our mission was simple: raise funds for a public art project. As we grew into a global business, our mission to Stand For Something Good expanded to include taking care of our team, sourcing premium ingredients from partners with the same dedication to quality, designing our Shacks responsibly, supporting our communities through donations, events, and volunteering"

You can learn more about them online here.

