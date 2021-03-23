New York State Assembly Leader Tests Positive for Covid-19

Carl Heastie, the Speaker of the New York State Assembly, has announced he has received a positive Covid-19 test result.

Heastie, a 53-year-old Democrat from The Bronx, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon about the developments concerning his health.

According to the statement, Heastie was tested for Covid "after feeling under the weather." He received the positive result Tuesday morning.

The Assembly leader said he was "currently experiencing only extremely mild symptoms." The statement said he's keeping in touch with his doctor and he's looking forward to a full recovery.

Heastie said he received the first of two Covid vaccine doses on March 6. He said with the upcoming state budget deadline of April 1, he plans to work from his Albany residence.

Heastie said "this is a reminder to everyone that we must continue to be vigilant." He urged people to "wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing and get tested if you are feeling any symptoms."

