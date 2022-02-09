Dog Parks are all the rage now. Many Upstate communities are opening up parks exclusively for our furry friends to play and run at. These are special additions to our cities and towns and all of them are well-attended. These 17 dog parks cover the whole region of Upstate New York. Check them out as all are different. One even serves up a glass of wine or beer for Mom or Dad while you watch the dogs play. The list gives you a link to each specific dog park.

