New York State Expands Proof of Vaccination “Excelsior Pass”

New York State recently began issuing Excelsior Passes, offering residents a way to verify that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The roll out of this plan has been highly successful and the governor is now aiming to expand it even more. Currently, more than 3-million New Yorkers have downloaded the Excelsior Pass.

The Excelsior Pass, which was the first of its kind in the nation, will now be able to be used as proof of vaccination in other states outside of New York.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the launch of Excelsior Pass Plus to expand travel and commerce opportunities for New Yorkers by enabling compatibility between New York State's Excelsior Pass platform, which has generated 3 million passes and provides digital proof of vaccination or negative test result, and the highly secure, globally recognized SMART Health Cards Framework developed by an international consortium called VCI.

This includes a first-in-the-nation partnership with VeriFLY by Daon, through which Excelsior Pass Plus users can securely upload their verified COVID-19 vaccination credentials to VeriFLY, and travel through American Airlines to Greece, France, Spain, Italy, and the Bahamas, and on indirect flights to El Salvador, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, and Puerto Rico. The list will continue to grow as partnerships facilitating access to more countries are in development.

As more and more business and events are leaning toward showing proof of vaccination, we encourage all of our listeners to find out more about this new program by CLICKING HERE.