New York State Scores Two Slots On The ‘2022’s Most Pet-Friendly Cities’

Are we friendly to our pets here in New York State? According to one list, two cities are part of the most friendly pet cities.

Let's be honest, to many of us, pets are family. Some people even call their pet their kid. In 2021, pet ownership cost Americans $123.6 billion, according to the American Pet Products Association. Many people have special beds for their pets, or honestly, they just let them jump up on the furniture and sleep wherever. Where we live in Upstate New York, a lot of restaurants are very pet friendly, and even have pet options on their menus.

WalletHub researched the pet-friendliness of the 100 largest U.S. cities across 23 key metrics. Those metrics include the following:

Our data set ranges from minimum pet-care provider rate per visit to pet businesses per capita to walkability."

Which New York cities made the list?

#74 Buffalo

Buffalo was placed at #74 with an overall score of 46.85. Buffalo did not score well with Pet Budget, that score was only a 25. However, the two other metrics of Pet Health and Wellness and Outdoor Pet-Friendliness, Buffalo did very well. Buffalo scored 81, and 89 in those categories.

#97 New York City

New York City placed 97 on the list, just sneaking by to crack the Top 100. New York City's overall score was 42.13, which was lower than many. However, New York City did better than Buffalo with Pet Budget scoring a 94. Also, the two other metrics of Pet Health and Wellness and Outdoor Pet-Friendliness, the Big Apple did very well. New York City scored a 90 in Pet Heath and Wellness, however Outdoor Pet-Friendliness only scored a 12.

Do you agree with these choices? Text us on our app and let us know your thoughts.

Did You Know These Restaurants in The Utica/Rome Area Are Dog Friendly? Looking to take your pup along with you for your next meal? These restaurants in the area will allow them at your table while you are outside! Who knew?

Peep The Profiles: Central New York Pups Are Looking For Love Is it puppy love or could you possibly be together fur-ever? Here's what you'd see if there was a dating app for dogs. Would you swipe left, or right?