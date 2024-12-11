New York State Police Arrest Yorkville Man For Possession of Drugs and Guns

State Police have announced the arrest of a Yorkville man on serious charges. Officials allege the man was in possession of a large quantity of drugs and several weapons.

New York State Police announced this week that members of the Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 8 Seventh Street in the Village of Yorkville. The subject of that search warrant was 37-year-old David S. Borowiec.

As a result of the search warrant, police say several weapons were discovered and a copious amount of illegal drugs. Police specifically say a quantity of cocaine was seized along with the following cache of weapons.

Three Handguns (two of which were ghost guns)

An AK-47

Additional Firearms

Rounds of Ammunition

As a result of the arrest, police say Borowiec was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd degree, class “C” Felony

degree, class “C” Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3 rd degree, class “D” Felony

degree, class “D” Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm, class a class “E” Felony

The defendant was arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment, where he was committed to the Oneida County Jail on no bail. This case exemplifies the importance of saying something if you see anything suspicious in your neighborhood.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

