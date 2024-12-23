New York State Police Warn of Sophisticated Banking Scam

The New York State Police have issued a public warning about an increase in scams targeting bank account holders. Recent complaints indicate scammers are deceiving victims by claiming that money was accidentally deposited into their bank accounts or that there are unauthorized charges. The State Police are sounding the alarm to prevent financial ruin during the holiday season.

According to State Police investigators, these fraudsters often send victims links designed to grant remote access to their computers. Once access is obtained, scammers manipulate the victim’s banking information to steal funds.

Authorities emphasize that individuals contacted under such circumstances should not engage with the scammers or follow their instructions. Instead, they should directly contact their financial institution and report the incident to the New York State Police.

A more alarming variation of the scam involves fraudsters instructing victims to withdraw money from their bank accounts to be handed over in person. Law enforcement stresses that any request to withdraw and turn over funds is a red flag. Victims are urged to refrain from complying and to immediately notify the authorities.

The State Police are actively investigating these cases and working to prevent further incidents. They remind the public to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, and verify the authenticity of any communication claiming to involve their bank accounts.

If you believe you have been targeted by these scams, contact your financial institution and call the New York State Police immediately. You can contact them at (315) 363-4400. Scammers never rest. They don't take breaks or days off, especially during the holidays. It's so important to stay vigilant and be sure to educate older, vulnerable potential victims of these dangers.

