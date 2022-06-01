As a longtime Upstate New York travel writer, sometimes I feel as if I have been everywhere. Of course, that is not possible and yes, I am always finding new surprises in Upstate New York. Over a decade of publishing ten books about the region and having traveled thousands of miles along the backroads and byways of Upstate, I have kept a journal of favorite places along the way. People always ask me about them. In this list I share "15 Faves" of mine and encourage you to give them a thought this summer.

Favorite restaurants, museums, monuments, gravesites, coffee shops, big places, little places. As I went through my journal I remember them all quite clearly. And you know what, I think I may go myself and revisit some of these places again this summer.

The best view in Upstate New York? Most peaceful place? Favorite military site? Favorite church?, Favorite restaurant? Favorite historic home? They (and others) are all on this list. Of course, keep in mind this is "one man's opinion." Everybody has a favorite of their own.

But, for example, I think you will agree that my choice for "favorite view in Upstate New York" is pretty spectacular. And my pick for most sentimental grave is pretty awesome too. And, who amongst us can pick a favorite coffee shop? We have hundreds of them across the region. Seemingly on every corner. But my "favorite coffee shop" clicks all the boxes of good coffee, great ambiance, and fascinating history.

Each entry also includes a link to the site where possible.

