If you're sick and tired of the sea of endless political yard signs, you aren't alone.

Today is Election Day, which marks the final day of relevancy of these signs.

While most of us are eager to see curb sides and lawns go back to normal, some of us may just be happy to get away from the political ugliness.

This election cycle has been marred by an increasing number of theft and vandalism reports of political signs, with countless angry residents taking to social media to complain about this persistent issue.

This, of course, sparked anger on both sides of the aisle as it seemed no politician or campaign was safe from being targeted.

Displaying political signs is protected free speech under the First Amendment, but stealing or defacing signs is not.

Pennsylvania Prepares For Pivotal Role In Presidential Election

The Mohawk Valley wasn't the only area struggling with this - it was a nationwide problem.

The issue was particularly nasty here in New York State, and a report has seemingly found the Empire State was one of the nation's biggest epicenters of political intolerance.

While New York likes to present itself as an open-minded and polite state, a study from Geek Nexus is saying otherwise.

The outlet polled thousands of homeowners to gauge irritation levels over yard signs around their neighborhood. From there, the study determined the top 100+ cities with the worst anger issues toward the campaign material.

In the end, the report highlighted 3 cities in New York as some of the nation's least tolerant. One of the cities happens to be right here in Central New York.

Coming in as the state's third least-tolerant city was Yonkers.

The Westchester County city was found to be the 101st most hateful city toward political yard signs, which is a city that's overwhelmingly Democratic. Roughly 70 percent of the population voted blue during the last presidential election.

Up next as the state's second least-tolerant city was Syracuse.

Pennsylvania Prepares For Pivotal Role In Presidential Election

Nationwide, Syracuse was found to be the 70th least-tolerant city toward political signs.

While the city still leans Democratic in elections, the city is deemed "moderately liberal" due to having a large number of Conservative voters.

Republicans make up roughly 40% of the population there and it seems their numbers are increasing.

As for New York's #1 least tolerant city, that would be Rochester. The city was named the 69th least tolerant in the country.

This city is deemed "overwhelmingly liberal" although Democrats and Conservative voters there are roughly split 60 to 40 percent. However, the city has voted blue in every presidential election since 2000.

Conservatives Also Have Issues

While New York had 3 liberal-leaning cities in the national intolerance roundup, the remainder of the list was a little more balanced.

Both parties were well represented.

Jay Long

Here are the top 10 least tolerant cities in America for the 2024 election.

1. Fort Lauderdale, FL

2. Little Rock, AR

3. Pasadena, CA

4. West Palm Beach, FL

5. Portland, ME

6. Omaha, NE

7. Surprise, AZ

8. El Paso, TX

9. Ann Arbor, MI

10. Salt Lake City, UT

Geek Nexus said America as a whole can learn a lot from this study - especially when it comes to reestablishing peace among neighbors.

Jake Valentine, a spokesperson of the outlet, offered:

Yard signs are a way for people to express their beliefs, but they can also create tension, especially during an election. What we’re seeing is that something as small as a lawn sign can have a big impact on neighborhood dynamics.

Valentine suggests the poll shows the importance of "balancing personal expression" with "community harmony" in order to sew less discord during emotionally charged moments, like the presidential election.

Interestingly, it seems a growing number of people are opting to not announce who earned their vote. These people say they are tired of every facet of their life being touched by politics - whether it be at work or the safety of their home.

Many are also questioning when it became vogue to announce your political alliances and claim things weren't this divisive in the past.

WIBX's Bill Keeler and Andrew Derminio spoke to Congressman Brandon Williams about this phenomenon on their show yesterday morning, November 4.

All agreed that Americans are tired of the political divide, which is why a growing number of people are now embracing the trend.

In the meantime, those irritated beyond belief over those political yard signs can rest easy knowing their days are numbered.

