When you think of a noisy city, what sounds do you think of most? Many tend to think of honking horns, blaring sirens, constant shouting, and nonstop construction.

But where in America will you be bombarded by loud noises the most? Unfortunately, it's right here in New York.

New York Home to America's 2nd Noisiest City

A new study from Forbes Health claims to have identified the most noise-polluted cities in America. One from New York managed to snag a spot within the list's top 5.

The study was meant to identify the places Americans are most likely to develop noise-induced hearing loss, or NIHL, which could ultimately cause one to rely on hearing aids in the future.

Cities were compared on the noise levels of their transport systems, building construction, number of flights and homes in airport zones, population levels, and a strange category known as "tree equity" - essentially amount of green space that can help those escape city noise.

New York City was ranked the 2nd worst for noise levels. The Big Apple was ranked poorly due to it having the highest number of people per square mile in addition to having the most flights going across the area.

On that note, New York City had the fourth-highest number of homes near airports - thus meaning an incredible number of people hear the roar of jet engines throughout the day and night.

The Empire State was also home to the 37th-noisiest city in America, which would be Buffalo. The city was ranked lowly for its dense population, heavy airport traffic, and amount of homes by airports.

Our neighboring state, however, performed much worse on this list with two entries in the top 5.

Newark, New Jersey, was listed as the nation's third-noisiest city. Although it is home to a major airport, the city ranked poorly due to having the sixth-longest commute in America and having a very small amount of land being used for parks.

New Jersey also was home to the nation's 5th noisiest city, which would be Jersey City. Interestingly, it was dinged for having the 13th-highest number of bars and clubs per square mile - on top of having the second-highest population per square mile.

As for the worst city for noise; that would be Miami, Florida.

