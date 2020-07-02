Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In Oneida County Rises To 32

32 new positive COVID-19 cases are being reported in Oneida County, bringing the total number of cases to 1,616.

There has been one new fatality, which was a nursing home resident.

The total number of deaths is now 92.

29 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County, 26 at MVHS and three at Rome Memorial.

17 of the patients are nursing home residents receiving acute care.

There are six patients hospitalized outside the county.

Here are the rest of the numbers as of Noon on Thursday:

209 active positive cases

1,315 positive cases have been resolved.

47,789 total negative results.

49,405 total tests have been conducted.

232 under mandatory quarantine

141 under precautionary quarantine

12,572 total have been discharged from mandatory and precautionary quarantine.

There have also been three new possible public exposures:

6/21/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/4/20

6/27/20

Time of exposure: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Place of exposure: 99 Restaurant & Pub

Address of exposure: Clinton Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Not while eating

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/10/20

6/28/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place of exposure: Creekside Cafe

Address of exposure: Oneida Street, New Hartford

Wore mask: Not while eating

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 7/11/20

