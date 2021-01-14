NY Allows Indoor Dining Again In Hot Spots Following Lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Restaurants in some COVID-19 hot spots in New York can once again offer limited indoor dining, the governor's office said Thursday.

Those restaurants can allow up to four people per table to dine indoors, Cuomo’s office announced Thursday.

The decision comes a day after some Erie County restaurants won a preliminary injunction for themselves against the state’s enforcement of the indoor dining ban.

Cuomo’s counsel Kumiki Gibson said his office is reviewing the decision and disagrees with it.

It’s the latest lawsuit that has questioned Cuomo’s micro-cluster approach that he launched in October, when cases began surging statewide.

Cuomo’s approach has often led to disagreements between state and local officials, whose data can often differ, and confusion for residents.

