NY Attorney General To Probe Fatal Police Shooting Of Teen

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s attorney general will investigate the death of a teenager who was shot by police near Syracuse last week.

Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday that her office will investigate the death of 17-year-old Judson Albahm.

The move came after the teenager’s family members hired their own attorney to conduct an independent investigation into his death.

Officers responded to the family’s home after the teen’s mother called 911.

Four officers fired at Albahm after authorities say he pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them.

The weapon turned out to be a BB gun made to look like a Glock handgun.