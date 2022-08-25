Oil Company Fined $2 Million for Threatening Southern Tier Water

Authorities have announced a $2 million judgment against an oil company operator for endangering the water of residents of the Southern Tier and western New York.

According to state officials, James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates did not properly plug oil wells they operated. They contend that "posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies" in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties.

The penalty was announced Monday by state Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul.

A state Supreme Court judge has ordered Lee's businesses to pay the $2 million assessment, which was described as "the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case."

In addition to the fine, Lee has been ordered to bring his oil wells "into full compliance with state laws."

In addition to threatening water supplies, state officials said the failure to properly plug the oil wells could have resulted in the release of methane to nearby areas.

James said the lack of action by Lee's businesses "threatened drinking water for countless families" in the region.

New York environmental conservation commissioner Basil Seggos said the "judgment is a significant day of reckoning for Lee and his companies after years of blatant disregard" for the state's requirements at hundreds of oil well sites.

Lee has claimed he doesn't have the money to properly plug the old oil wells.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com . For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.