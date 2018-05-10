NY Mom, Daughter Earn The Same Grad Degree Simultaneously

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York woman and her daughter are getting their master's degree in social work within about a week of each other.

The Journal News says 23-year-old Shauniqua Key of Spring Valley, New York will graduate from the University of Pennsylvania on Monday.

On May 23, 51-year-old Gloria Key will get the same degree from Fordham University.

Gloria Key supervises staff and clients at a residence for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

She got her bachelor's degree in 2005, at the age of 38, then juggled work and raising three children.

She used to urge colleagues to further their education while joking, "Don't look at me; I'm too old now."

Shauniqua Key, hearing the same advice, replied, "I'll go to grad school — only if you go, too."

