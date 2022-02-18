NY Won’t Enforce Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State health officials said Friday that New York will not enforce its mandate requiring health care workers to get COVID-19 boosters in light of concerns about staffing shortages.

Gov. Kathy Hochul pointed to a troubling rise in breakthrough infections when she announced the mandate in January.

Her administration set a deadline of Feb. 21.

But state health commissioner Mary Bassett said Friday that the decision to drop enforcement of the mandate reflects the reality that booster rates remain low, particularly in nursing homes.

