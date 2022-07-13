Why Did New York City Release A Nuclear Preparedness PSA?

The world has changed a lot in the last few years. The pandemic devasted so many businesses and took a major toll on tourism. I was in Watkins Glen recently and I had a chat with an owner of a bed and breakfast and he told me how the restrictions almost put him out of business.

Get our free mobile app

Another place that was greatly affected by the pandemic was New York City. Broadway was shut down for a long time and many businesses packed up and left for good. So you would think that the Big Apple would do anything that it could to help bring tourism back.

That's why I was surprised when I heard about the recent PSA that they released. It's a Nuclear Preparedness PSA that was released by NYC Emergency Management. They share important steps for New Yorkers to follow if a nuclear attack occurs.

New York City Nuclear Preparedness PSA

I think she forgot a few steps including taking potassium iodide and prayer. In fact, pray should be step 1.

My first question is: Why? This was released with no big fanfare and has been making the rounds throughout social media. This PSA has captions and I have to admit that I find a lot of it disturbing.

New York City Mayor Eric Adam's Response To Preparedness PSA

Well, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams via the Washington Post, the PSA was released in relation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but not because of any imminent threat to New York City. Adams essentially said that it's a proactive step to take because New York City is in theory a big target for all kinds of attacks, and that it's better to be safe than sorry.

But still, as an everyday person who comes across this PSA, it's confusing.

One of the things that the young lady says is "Don't ask me how or why just know that the big one has hit." WHAT!!! After watching this PSA, I have to admit that I really don't want to go to NYC anytime soon.

I'm going to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 6th for the Joel Olsteen - LIVE from New York: Come Home To Hope event. I'm still going but this PSA doesn't make me feel any safer. What do you think this is all about?

New York City Emergency Preparedness Information

NYC Emergency Management wants to also let you know that if you want more information on how to be prepared for emergencies, you can go to NYC.gov/emergencymanagement.