Stay Warm! Hypothermia Still Proving To Be At High Risk This Time Of Year

Spring may be fast approaching, but that doesn't mean you're completely safe from hypothermia.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has put together a video describing the best ways to identify and prevent hypothermia.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

First off... What is Hypothermia?

Though hypothermia is mostly thought to only be a risk during cold weather, that isn't necessarily true. Anyone could be at risk to hypothermia at any time of the year.

V_Sot V_Sot loading...

What are the signs?

The first is the most obvious, feeling cold. Where it may be more obvious in some cases, it's important to recognize your body getting colder. The faster you up your body heat, the less likely you will suffer from hypothermia.

Another sign are what we call the "Umbles". This includes

The Stumbles - when someone noticeably is walking different, has slowed motion or muscle stiffness.

when someone noticeably is walking different, has slowed motion or muscle stiffness. The Mumbles - Slurred speech, tiredness, or confusion.

Slurred speech, tiredness, or confusion. The Fumbles - Poor coordination and dropping objects.

- Poor coordination and dropping objects. The Grumbles - Someone's attitude negatively changes.

More severe cases of hypothermia will see heightened versions of all these signs.

Young lady bathing in the ice hole mihtiander loading...

What do you do?

Act fast! The best way to react ot these signs is by getting the person dried off, into warm clothing, and then give them rest. You should also encourage them to eat and drink warm beverages.

If the warning signs are more severe, follow the previous steps and call for help. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recommends calling 1-833-NYS-RANGERS if you're in any of their state parks.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.

New York DEC Forest Rangers Provide Winter Safety Sessions Anything can happen on the trails or ice during the winter. Luckily, the State DEC Forest Rangers have provided training sessions on how to deal with these intense situations.

11 People Including Rangers, Climbers and a Helicopter Needed to Rescue Hiker injured climber rescued by New York Forest Rangers, Assistants and Volunteer Climbers