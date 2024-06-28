NYS Police Investigating One-Car Fatal Accident in Upstate NY Town

One man is dead as New York State Police at Herkimer is investigating a one-vehicle accident in the Town of Russia in Herkimer County on Thursday.

Troopers say, on June 27, 2024, at about 4:49 a.m., State Police in Herkimer responded to a one-vehicle accident on Southside Road in the town of Russia.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver and sole occupant of a 2008 Nissan Frontier, identified as 41-year-old Jeremy J. Antonuk, from Cold Brook, NY, was driving east on Southside Road and lost control of his vehicle, drove off the northern shoulder of the roadway, and ultimately struck a tree.

Antonuk was pronounced deceased on the scene, Troopers say.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Star Ambulance and the Poland Fire Department. Troopers say the investigation is continuing.

