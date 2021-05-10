A couple from Rome was caught stealing several items from the Walmart on Rome Taberg Road, and when confronted by a loss prevention officer, the man pulled out a gun.

That's according to New York State Police who say it was later determined the weapon was simply a BB gun, however, the the man who allegedly pulled out the gun now faces serious charges because of it.

Troopers say they were called to the Rome Walmart Sunday evening for a report of a larceny in progress, and a report of shots fired. A man and woman were allegedly caught stealing items from the store. When confronted by a loss prevention officer, whom police say found jewelry, headphones, and camping equipment inside their jacket and backpack, the man allegedly threatened with the BB gun. After a brief pursuit, Troopers say they found the suspects hiding inside another business on Rome Raberg Road.

Alexander Sisti, age 24 of Rome, faces a charges of Robbery in the second degree, a class-C felony, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Aubry Mayo, 19 also of Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petty larceny. Sisti was sent to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment, while Mayo is due back in court next week.

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: