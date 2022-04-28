Obsessed With Strawberries? Head To This 67th Annual Festival In NY

If strawberries are kind of your thing, this festival will be too.

There Really Is A Festival Dedicated To Strawberries In New York

Strawberry. Two berries with leaves isolated on white background. anna1311 loading...

In New York, the tasty strawberry fruit is hitting its active season right in the middle of June. If you want to be surrounded by everything strawberry, then Suffolk County is where you'll be driving to.

67th Annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival

Homemade Chocolate Dipped Strawberries bhofack2 loading...

For 67 long years, this festival has been going strong. This year the event takes place from June 15th to June 19th. Yes, it is a way away in Suffolk County, but if ever you needed a reason to get out of Upstate New York, here it is.

Vincent Martone Google loading...

Suffolk County does take up the better part of Long Island, and the Strawberry Festival is held in the small town of Mattituck located closer to the tip. What will you be in store for when you reach your destination?

Strawberry Galore!

Photo by Natasha Skov on Unsplash Photo by Natasha Skov on Unsplash loading...

This festival is designed for people of all ages. With plenty of activities to take part in.

Sample Strawberries

Arts & Crafts

Vendors

Live Music

Midway Rides

They do note that much of the festival is actually free due to some pretty incredible volunteers. There is a cost to some of the things, but it goes to help a great cause, which you can read about here.

Also, every year, a strawberry queen is crowned. So you can watch as that ceremony happens too. There literally is loads to do and a lot of fun to be had. Find out more about the 67th annual Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival here.

