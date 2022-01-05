The new variant of COVID is spreading at record levels in New York. Here are signs to look for.

New York officials say the Omicron variant now makes up almost 99 percent of all COVID cases statewide. Breakthrough COVID cases have increased by more than 5 times in the past month.

Health officials also say unvaccinated New Yorkers are getting infected at more than six times the rate when compared to vaccinated New Yorkers.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 10,411 were hospitalized statewide with COVID. It's the first time in 20-months the number has been this high. May 1, 2020, was the last time New York reported over 10,000 COVID hospitalizations.

Below are symptoms of the Omicron variant, according to the CDC.

Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID

